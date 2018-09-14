Got a story to tell? See Joan at the RSL

Joan Vetter will hold court at the RSL on 21 September for her 90th birthday.Joan Vetter will hold court at the RSL on 21 September for her 90th birthday.

Posted By: Editorial September 14, 2018

IF YOU have a yarn or an anecdote from the past 90 years, or longer, Joan Vetter would like to hear it. She intends to celebrate her 90thbirthday by staking out a corner of RSL next Friday with family and friends.

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD

Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Got a story to tell? See Joan at the RSL"

Leave a comment