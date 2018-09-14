Lights go on, fuel prices plummet as Indians take over

Fauji Sekhon and the new owners of Webby's roadhouse, Jay and Harry Gulati, and Ashish Garg, don't play cricket.Fauji Sekhon and the new owners of Webby's roadhouse, Jay and Harry Gulati, and Ashish Garg, don't play cricket.

Posted By: Editorial September 14, 2018

WHEN WORD went around that Robyn and Tom Webb had sold their service station to Indians, some worried about the hotbox and its deep-fried offerings. Robyn didn’t go out of her way to reassure them. “They’ll probably pull it out and start selling curries!” she chortled.

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD

Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Lights go on, fuel prices plummet as Indians take over"

Leave a comment