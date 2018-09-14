The magic of mulga and wool on display

Chelsea McConnell, Ava Horgen and Isabelle Bond get the hang of spinning plates during the circus challenge.Chelsea McConnell, Ava Horgen and Isabelle Bond get the hang of spinning plates during the circus challenge.

Posted By: Editorial September 14, 2018

THE ANNUAL show went bush and got political this year, with a theme titled, Magic of Mulga. The stuff’s been taken for granted for generations but, with the state Labor government tightening tree-clearing regulations and cockies protesting in the streets of Charleville and Brisbane, interest in acacia aneura has sprouted like never before.

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD

Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "The magic of mulga and wool on display"

Leave a comment