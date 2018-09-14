THE ANNUAL show went bush and got political this year, with a theme titled, Magic of Mulga. The stuff’s been taken for granted for generations but, with the state Labor government tightening tree-clearing regulations and cockies protesting in the streets of Charleville and Brisbane, interest in acacia aneura has sprouted like never before.
To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:
Free Account
FREE
Allows you to post classifieds and view some content
Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD
Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition
Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD
Four Weeks' Access
Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD
Annual digital edition
Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD
Annual digital + posted newspaper
Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110
Weekly newspaper posted to your address
Sign Up
Be the first to comment on "The magic of mulga and wool on display"