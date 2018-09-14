Woman takes to Facebook to skite about nursing-home assault

Cunnamulla courthouse 2.

Posted By: Editorial September 14, 2018

A WOMAN was jailed for six months for forcing her way into a nursing home to bash a staff member, claiming she’d insulted her daughter in a Facebook post. Police charged Amanda Nola Dick, 36, with assault and entering premises to commit an indictable offence after the attack on 14 August.

