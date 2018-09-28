Rare GP who’s sticking around for a while

Senior medical officer Joshua Dally with wife Ruth and children Hadassah and Kaleb.

Posted By: Editorial September 28, 2018

IT’S BEEN 14 years since the town had a resident doctor. South African Bertie Huskisson left in 2005 after four-and-half years, just long enough to gain his Medicare provider number through a scheme that obliged international medical graduates to serve a spell in remote hospitals.

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD

Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Rare GP who’s sticking around for a while"

Leave a comment