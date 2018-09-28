Alawoona’s Belmont Reds

Peter Schmidt putting out lick for his Belmont Red cows ... and some neighbour's scrubber bullocks.

Posted By: Editorial September 28, 2018

I’VE RECENTLY finished an interesting stay on Alawoona Station, alongside the Warrego River, near Wyandra. Owned by a rural science colleague, Peter Schmidt, of the famous Schmidt family who settled or managed big properties in the NT, such Alroy and Rockhampton Downs, and South Galway, Nappa Merrie and Bowen Downs in southwest Qld.

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD

Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Alawoona’s Belmont Reds"

Leave a comment