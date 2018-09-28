THE FAMILY that led irrigation development on the lower Warrego river has placed the last of its cropping operations on the market. After striking a deal with former rugby international Will Caldwell over 12,000-acre Hortonvale, the Dunsdon brothers’ Nulla Pastoral has listed its former grape farm Melrose for auction.
To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:
Free Account
FREE
Allows you to post classifieds and view some content
Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD
Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition
Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD
Four Weeks' Access
Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD
Annual digital edition
Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD
Annual digital + posted newspaper
Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110
Weekly newspaper posted to your address
Sign Up
Be the first to comment on "Dunsdons to close chapter on irrigation development"