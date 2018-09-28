Value of roos

Tourists appreciate the sight of greg kangaroos grazing on the state school oval

Posted By: Editorial September 28, 2018

I PASSED through you quaInt little township the other day and thought what an amazing little place way out in the sticks. In all honesty, I had no real reason to stay whatsoever, until I sighted a large mob of roos grazing away in the park on the road to the weir.

