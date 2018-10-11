Diggers resort to cottonseed to sustain stockhorse sprints

Danny Vetter and Little Man win the Quilpie stockhorse races for the third year. Photo Bec Thompson

Posted By: Editorial October 11, 2018

GOTTA TAKE your hat off to the Diggers race club for unbridled optimism. Its 10thannual Pride of the West stockhorse races carried the kicker, The Drought Buster, this year.

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD

Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Diggers resort to cottonseed to sustain stockhorse sprints"

Leave a comment