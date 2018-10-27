150 years crammed into one long weekend

PREPARATIONS for the town’s 150th birthday party are getting to the pointy end. The four-day program on 8-11 November runs to a street parade, a gala ball with two bands, a series of school, club and work reunions, concerts, markets, vintage motorcycles and classic cars, tug-o-wars and moving sandhills.
