Christian catering corps diversifies with $1.7m fodder convoy

RRT managing director Ron Arkcoll speaks to the ABC during a hay drop in NSW.

Posted By: Editorial October 27, 2018

A CHRISTIAN charity has organised a shipment of 6000 bales of oaten and wheat hay from Western Australia for graziers in southwest Qld. Rapid Relief Team managing director Ron Arkcoll said this week the cost of the exercise would be $1.7m, including freight involving 70 roadtrains from WA, logistics management, catering, accommodation and even security guards for the hay.

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD

Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Christian catering corps diversifies with $1.7m fodder convoy"

Leave a comment