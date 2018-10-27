A CHRISTIAN charity has organised a shipment of 6000 bales of oaten and wheat hay from Western Australia for graziers in southwest Qld. Rapid Relief Team managing director Ron Arkcoll said this week the cost of the exercise would be $1.7m, including freight involving 70 roadtrains from WA, logistics management, catering, accommodation and even security guards for the hay.
To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:
Free Account
FREE
Allows you to post classifieds and view some content
Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD
Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition
Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD
Four Weeks' Access
Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD
Annual digital edition
Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD
Annual digital + posted newspaper
Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110
Weekly newspaper posted to your address
Sign Up
Be the first to comment on "Christian catering corps diversifies with $1.7m fodder convoy"