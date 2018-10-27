Christian catering corps diversifies with $1.7m fodder convoy

A CHRISTIAN charity has organised a shipment of 6000 bales of oaten and wheat hay from Western Australia for graziers in southwest Qld. Rapid Relief Team managing director Ron Arkcoll said this week the cost of the exercise would be $1.7m, including freight involving 70 roadtrains from WA, logistics management, catering, accommodation and even security guards for the hay.

