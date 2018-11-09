Bush councils struggling to make cents of bottle refunds

Carl Harvey and Jay Blinco with bottles worth 20 cents ... if they could find a refund point.

Posted By: Editorial November 9, 2018

ANYONE IN the far southwest hoping to make some pocket money from the container refund scheme could be sitting on their cans for a while. The state government launched the program at more than 230 drop-off points on 1 November, claiming more than five million cans, bottles and cartons were recycled in the first week, while creating 550 jobs.

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD

Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Bush councils struggling to make cents of bottle refunds"

Leave a comment