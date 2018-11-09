IF YOU’D known what to listen for, you’d have heard Maree Edwards’s 18-year-old Land Cruiser wagon clinking with the loot as it drove into town. She decamped with no fewer than 30 medals from the Alice Springs masters games, while her mate Robyne-Lee Clayton won five in as many disciplines.
To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:
Free Account
FREE
Allows you to post classifieds and view some content
Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD
Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition
Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD
Four Weeks' Access
Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD
Annual digital edition
Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD
Annual digital + posted newspaper
Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110
Weekly newspaper posted to your address
Sign Up
Be the first to comment on "Clank goes Maree after 4700km round trip to the Friendly Games"