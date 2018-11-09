Clank goes Maree after 4700km round trip to the Friendly Games

Maree Edwards with her horse Master One and some of her 30 medals from the Alice Springs masters games.

Posted By: Editorial November 9, 2018

IF YOU’D known what to listen for, you’d have heard Maree Edwards’s 18-year-old Land Cruiser wagon clinking with the loot as it drove into town. She decamped with no fewer than 30 medals from the Alice Springs masters games, while her mate Robyne-Lee Clayton won five in as many disciplines.

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD

Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Clank goes Maree after 4700km round trip to the Friendly Games"

Leave a comment