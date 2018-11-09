Joker-draw party a novel excuse for Goannas’ forfeit

ANOTHER WEEKEND of mayhem and recrimination in the district cricket league. Railways pulled off a morale-boosting win against Morven, Commercials bounced back from defeat to snuff out Redcaps and the Cunnamulla Sand Goannas forfeited again after most of them were unable to drag themselves from their cribs.
