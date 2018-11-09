Looking back to 1868

An early photo of the Cunnamulla police station and courthouse.

Posted By: Editorial November 9, 2018

THE FOUNDING of Cunnamulla dates from 1868, when the town was surveyed and a post office and courthouse were established. The town was gazetted by 5 December that year.

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD

Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Looking back to 1868"

Leave a comment