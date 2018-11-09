Newsagent catches out monsters with a trick

Postmistress Jo Woodcroft as a wicked witch.

Posted By: Editorial November 9, 2018

A SUN-LASHED landscape such as this doesn’t easily conjure up dark characters such as witches, vampires and goblins. Yet the Americanised Irish tradition of Halloween has our children by the throat.

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD

Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Newsagent catches out monsters with a trick"

Leave a comment