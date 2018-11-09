Tough getting only a million for second place

The Charleville crowd getting not too carried away as the Melbourne cup field turns into the straight 1434km away at Flemington.

Posted By: Editorial November 9, 2018

SAME DAY and what a contrast. The Charleville cup, the Central Warrego race club’s biggest day of the year, coincides with Victoria racing club’s Melbourne cup. One was run at 42 degrees, the other at 21.

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD

Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Tough getting only a million for second place"

Leave a comment