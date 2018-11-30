$534,000 gallery boosts tourism potential, cultural diversity

Maranoa MP David Littleproud opens the Mulga Lands gallery with Murweh mayor Annie Liston.

Posted By: Editorial November 30, 2018

THE NEW Mulga Lands gallery opened in early September, on the eve of the town’s combined 150th(three years late) and bilby festival festivities, with an exhibition of local photographs. But that was merely a soft opening, apparently.

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD

Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "$534,000 gallery boosts tourism potential, cultural diversity"

Leave a comment