Cricket washed out, but some good news over the ridge

Tambo captain Alex Turnbull lets that one go down the leg side.

Posted By: Editorial November 30, 2018

FINALLY, a double rainbow signalled good fortune. Morven captain Darcy Gadsby tossed away his wicket as a scud washed out the Mudlarkers’ run chase in the sixth round of the district cricket league.

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD

Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Cricket washed out, but some good news over the ridge"

Leave a comment