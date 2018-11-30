Da boys on mobility scooters start something

Dan Coble, Jack Radnedge and Reuben Vaggs with their counterpoint to muscle cars. Gidgee Image

Posted By: Editorial November 30, 2018

LADS FEELING their oats tend to want flex with muscle cars, even if their L and P plates don’t permit it. But a few in the high school’s graduating class of 2018 started what looked like a counter-SS movement by arriving at their formal on mobility scooters.

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD

Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Da boys on mobility scooters start something"

Leave a comment