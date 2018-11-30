Former locals on loan hark back to headier times

Glenda and Lyall Kerr, Robin Nunn and Danny, Ron and Colleen Crossley at the Friday meet and greet.

Posted By: Editorial November 30, 2018

THEY RETURNED, they remembered, they compared, they revelled and then they returned whence they came. Cunnamulla’s emigres were on brief loan during the four-day 150 celebrations marking the town’s gazettal in 1868 and they offered glimpses of how the town and district thrived then declined.

