ST MARY’S Catholic primary school turned it on for parents and friends at its annual awards night, with music recitals and skits enlivening the program. It was a big night for the 21 year sixes heading to high school next year, with Mitchell Sallur winning dux.
To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:
Free Account
FREE
Allows you to post classifieds and view some content
Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD
Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition
Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD
Four Weeks' Access
Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD
Annual digital edition
Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD
Annual digital + posted newspaper
Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110
Weekly newspaper posted to your address
Sign Up
Be the first to comment on "Principal pays tribute to friendly, honest pupils"