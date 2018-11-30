Women in black symbolise the toll of domestic violence

Josh Hodges, Sue Steedman, Nicole Robinson, John Bursle, Baylee Alexander and Donna Enders with silhouettes representing women killed by their partners.

Posted By: Editorial November 30, 2018

IF YOU thought the female silhouettes that turned up in the middle of town on Friday were disturbing, you weren’t alone.

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD

Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Women in black symbolise the toll of domestic violence"

Leave a comment