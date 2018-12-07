SACRED HEART principal Polly Crawford had intended to speak about five highlights of the year at the Catholic primary school’s year-six graduation and awards. But, unable to whittle her list down any further, she included a sixth.
To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD
Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition
Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD
Four Weeks' Access
Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD
Annual digital edition
Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD
Annual digital + posted newspaper
Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110
Weekly newspaper posted to your address
Sign Up
Be the first to comment on "List of Sacred Heart highlights defies reduction"