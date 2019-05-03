Fillies blow up Darling Downs rugby with clean sweep from first outing

St George Frillnecks president Ben Gardiner, back, with Amelia Crowley, Jessica Jackson, Shauna Fitzpatrick, Laura Pitmann, Rikki-lee Hazard, Isabel Morice, coach Angus Jamieson, Lucy Sevil, Reeghyn Beardmore, Brett Watts, middle, Alice Rathie, Claire Armstrong, Bridgette Nicol, front, Kelly Murchison, Ccaptain Sarah Cookson, Olivia Hoolihan and Tess Worboys.

Posted By: Editorial May 3, 2019

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Latest Edition
$2 AUD

Five days' access, including the latest edition and archives

Sign Up
Unlimited Digital
$2 AUD

Billed monthly, $2 per week. Unlimited digital access on your devices.

Sign Up
Unlimited Digital + Newspaper
$3 AUD

Billed monthly, $3 per week. Unlimited digital access+ posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address. Paid annually in advance.

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Fillies blow up Darling Downs rugby with clean sweep from first outing"

Leave a comment