Tidy win for secretary as Fab’s Cowboy shows class

LIZ LAND has to be good for another year as Diggers race club secretary after winning the final race of the annual Anzac day meeting. She’s Tidy skipped home a length clear at the end of 1400m in the Noel Hickey memorial to collect $5490 and give apprentice Minonette Kennedy her third win for the day.

“That’ll feed her for another week,” said Land, who with husband David owned the horse that won the same race last year. She was talking about the horse. The club didn’t pull the whip for the meeting on 24 May, a Friday. It was the day before the annual show and they didn’t want the locals burnt out, or cleaned out.

But the day belonged to Miles trainer Bevan Johnson and Kennedy, who picked off the 1000m class three plate with Margot and booked a spot in the $125,000 battle of the bush final in Brisbane with Fab’s Cowboy.

Leanne McCoy on Linked winning the 1000m benchmark 50 handicap.

Winner of the Cunnamulla qualifier last year, the seven-year-old bay gelding had already qualified for Eagle Farm on 22 June with a win at Gladstone on 21 April. Johnson said he’d run the horse again to take advantage of the set weights. “If we started him at normal weights he’d probably get about 68 kilo,” he said. “We’re just keeping him fit for Brisbane. See how he pulls up tonight, we could go to Goondiwindi yet.”

First up with a win was Charleville’s William Pugsley, and his first win as the holder of a shiny new licence. He said Diamond Jess, ridden by Gemma Steele, had come from Jen Sommerfield at Blue Hills stud near Dalby.

The trainer said he’d had a horse with Ed ‘Burger’ Jonson, who’d taken a break. His son and his mates were up him get a licence to train their hopefuls. Pugsley’s father Jimmy, who died in 1986, had his first winner at the Cunnamulla track in about 1973.

Linked was at $5.50 when he bolted with the 1200m benchmark 50 handicap, which left his owner and trainer James Hatch of Wombah, Hungerford, with mixed feelings. “I didn’t have a cent on him,” said his wife Cheryl.

She said the horse finished last by 20 lengths the previous week after refusing to load into the float. His heart rate was 88 when it should’ve been about 135 and the stewards handed the trainer a warning for an uncompetitive starter. Hatch prefers to spot and break in his horses, but he’d taken Linked off his daughter’s boyfriend’s hands for $750 and it was his fifth win.

On the wrong side of the rail of the saddling enclosure was jockey James Geppart. He said he was happily retired and working at Mirage Plains. He hung up his whip the day his father Norm died on St Patrick’s day 2017. Geppart said he was baulking at even getting on his wife Michelle’s barrel horse and was resisting Lisa Higgins’ offer to pay for his licence. Higgins was at him because it was so hard to get jockeys.