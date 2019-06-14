Woman fined over computer stolen five years ago

A WOMAN was warned to think twice about accepting anything in future from a convicted thief and ice addict after she was fined $500 over a laptop computer stolen five years ago.

Cunnamulla detectives found the computer during a raid at Teresa Marie Williams’s house at 39 Alice Street on 16 May, the June magistrates court sittings heard. Police prosecutor Caroline Boodnikoff said a check of the Apple MacBook Pro’s serial number revealed it had been stolen from Camp Hill in Brisbane in April 2014.

“She initially stated the laptop was hers,” the prosecutor said. “When informed it was stolen, she denied ownership and said Chris Tanner brought it to her house and left it there. Late that day, police attended another address and spoke to Chris Tanner. He was taken to the watchhouse and, in an electronic record of interview, he stated he had no knowledge of the computer and had not taken it to the defendant’s house.”

Williams was charged with receiving stolen property. Aboriginal legal service counsel Paul Metcalf said the 45-year-old mother of three, who was unemployed and living on a pension, did not know the computer was in her house. She stated it was in a spot where she could not have found it. Fining Williams $500, referred to Sper, magistrate Jim Blanch said, “You should know if you are getting anything from Chris Tanner, to be very careful.”

At the January magistrates court sittings, Tanner, 27, was sentenced to six months’ jail for stealing a wallet containing $1700 from a pub poker machine. He also received a four-month jail term for trying to hide syringes from police by tossing them onto a roof and another four months for a bag of the drug ice. The court heard he had 10 pages of criminal history littered with offences involving drugs and dishonesty, and had served time in jail.