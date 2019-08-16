New teacher to take Mulga Mates to next the level

Mulga Mates' new kindergarten teacher Surbhi Gupta on her first day in the job.

Posted By: Editorial August 16, 2019

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Latest Edition
$2 AUD

Five days' access, including the latest edition and archives

Sign Up
Unlimited Digital
$2 AUD

Billed monthly, $2 per week. Unlimited digital access on your devices.

Sign Up
Unlimited Digital + Newspaper
$3 AUD

Billed monthly, $3 per week. Unlimited digital access+ posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address. Paid annually in advance.

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "New teacher to take Mulga Mates to next the level"

Leave a comment