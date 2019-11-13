$4m sewer revamp pumps extra cash into the system

A $4 million sewer rehabilitation scheme has been a boost for the local economy, with contractors and their workers spending more than $175,000 in the town since works started in late July.

Paroo mayor Lindsay Godfrey said he was impressed with how Abergeldie workers had integrated themselves into town life. “Not only have the Abergeldie team done great work with the sewer project, they have really lived like locals while they have been based in Cunnamulla,” he said in a press release.

“Through their spending on items such as accommodation, food, entertainment and fuel, it’s given a huge boost to the local economy, bringing in money that wouldn’t have been here otherwise. They even sponsored a local bowls competition.

“’Local content is a requirement in each of our tenders and we ask prospective contractors to show how they’re going to spend as much money as possible in the shire, instead of bringing goods and services in from elsewhere. And Abergeldie have certainly delivered.”

Steam is used to cure liner in a section of pipeline.

Ninety percent of the Cunnamulla sewer reticulation rehabilitation and relining project has been delivered, with completion expected in February-March next year. The works involved CCTV camera inspections of pipes and manholes on council property and private house plots, relining sewer mains and repairing, relining and cleaning manholes. Households have been advised to limit the use of toilets, showers and washing machines while works are nearby, and place weights on toilet lids due to the risk of back pressure overflowing toilets.

The tender submissions for the second part of the project, the $2.54 upgrading of the sewage treatment plant, are being presented to the shire council at the November meeting. Both projects, totalling $9.1 million plus contingencies, were funded through a special program of the state local government department.