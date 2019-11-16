Hey JT, tell us about that 2015 grand final again

A GREAT sportsman, when the body cannot keep up and he goes out to pasture, will always be reminded of his greatest work. Which every day is further into the past. Is Johnathan Thurston condemned to talking for the rest of his life about himself and that 2015 grand final?

Quilpie shire council and the western Qld primary health network forked out $55,000 to lure the retired rugby league star and his JT Academy team to Quilpie from the afternoon of Monday 28 October to the morning of Wednesday 30 October. The rest of the team comprised two people, Thurston’s football agent Sam Ayoub and general manager Samantha Johnson, the one who first put the idea to JT that a business could be built around his personage.

There were plenty of opportunities to hear from the North Qld Cowboys halfback, who four years ago beat the Broncos with a field goal in extra time to win the Cowboys’ first premiership, and played state of origin for 12 years.

His first scheduled appearance was supposed to be drills at John Waugh park, rebuilt and returfed at a cost of nearly $360,000. But there had been a holdup with luggage leaving the Rex flight in Charleville. A Channel 9 TV crew also wanted some vision of him presenting his letter, which had been circulated to graziers in the district, to Alex and Kym Edwards of Pinkenetta, whose property is close to town.

Photo for Mark, Ethan, Yasmin and Blake Vallins.

“To the hardworking, dedicated farmers, contributors to our economy, fathers, mothers and families,” the letter said. “I would like you to know that we are thinking of you. As farmers you are the backbone of who we are as Australians. Personally, it breaks my heart to know of the sufferings and the struggles your community is currently dealing with. The courage and resilience required of you on a daily basis speaks volumes of [the] strength within each of you and your community.”

The letter dwelt mostly on the topic of mental health, which was also central to the star’s speech to a community barbecue at the oval that evening, after 45 minutes of signing, shirts, jerseys, books, footballs, bottles of JT rum and even a painting. JT said he’d experienced plenty of highs in his life, the highest being that grand final, but plenty of lows, including injuries and form. “Looking forward to tomorrer and putting a few smiles on people’s faces and raising awareness about mental health,” he said. “Like I said, it doesn’t discriminate.”

Thurston was more comfortable with a Q & A in which Bruce Paulsen, the shire councillor with the sport and rec portfolio, questioned him about his sporting career, starting with that highlight. “That’s probably my greatest achievement, on the footy field, is the 2015 premiership,” he said. “That was what I was brought to the club to do in 2005. We won that one [with the Bulldogs] in 2004 and it took another 10 years to play in a grand final. And, yeah, to slot that field goal at the end that broke the hearts of some of my best mates on the other side of the paddock, the Broncs. Yeah, it was my greatest memory. I remember sitting out in the middle of the field with Frankie, my daughter, just soaking up that moment.”

Magpie junior Matty Lowe presented Thurston with a ball and a kicking tee and he made sure of it, right in front. Mackenzie Haylock, 15, challenged the former maroons kicker to more challenging shots from the side. Thurston protested that he was wearing RM Williams dress boots, but kept them on when Mackenzie challenged him to sprint the length of the field. Mackenzie let the old bloke, aged 36, have 10m.

Thurston was the headline act at a breakfast for business people in the Quilpie club the next morning. Again he was asked about that grand final, but also talked about his businesses. He said he left the day-to-day running of his Skytrans airline to his business partner, although he was sometimes wheeled out for the community stuff, such as meeting mayors of various Cape York communities.

Thurston, who grew up in Brisbane and Toowoomba, said a watershed moment for him was a visit to his mother’s hometown Mitchell after realising he knew nothing about her Gunggari heritage. He spent a weekend there with his grandfather, three uncles and a dozen cousins, checking out swimming holes and other landmarks, and being entertained by traditional dancers.

Watched by Mackenzie Haylock, Thurston has another shot at goal, this time with the left boot.

“I remember when we were leaving, I know what I am going to do with my life,” he said. “I’ve got this profile through rugby league. I want to start using it to make a difference in the community, so that’s when I started to get passionate about my culture and education.”

Thurston said Johnson approached him in April 2016 with the idea for the academy that launched in February last year. “I was a little bit nervous about it all. I was playing footy still, but my career was coming to an end. I was panicking because I don’t have a trade. I finished year 12 and pretty much went straight into rugby league, so I didn’t know what I was going to do when I finished playing footy.”

Now employing six people, the academy runs programs in Kowanyama and Yarrabah, encouraging kids to stick with school, and a confidence-building program for girls at Woodridge state high. [Johnson told the Watchman the academy received $245,000 to trial its programs, later winning a $2.5m grant over three years that would extend them to Thursday island.] Thurston said the Woodridge program taught a dozen girls courage, self-awareness and confidence. “Those girls would not look you in the eye,” he said. “But in the short space of time we had them, they had a lot more confidence in themselves, they know how to hold a conversation, they look you in the eye when they’re talking to you, little things like that. They probably didn’t have much respect when we got to them.”

Go the Magpies.

After breakfast, the Channel 9 crew whisked Thurston off to Wanko, another property close to town, for some video with a shearing team. He had smoko with the senior citizens before he and his team conducted a series of motivational workshops with schoolchildren and young leaders. The high school kids got JT, the littlies got his manager.

One of the leadership participants said it comprised yet another Q & A, with academy manager Sam Johnson this time putting the questions. She said it resembled a counselling session, during which Thurston kept referring to how, as a young team captain, he’d refer to his leadership group for advice. “There was nothing inspirational about it, it was a waste of time. We could’ve just sat down and had a coffee and a talk.”

Landmark agent Ben Hall ran the Q & A at a graziers dinner at the racetrack that night. The caterers braced for 120 and 89 turned up. Kerri Mooring of Comongin said most of the questions, many popped into a box by children, were about career highlights, growing up and leaving home. She said Thurston mingled and it was a very pleasant evening. “We drove home in the rain and thanked him in case it was him who brought it.”

Deputy CEO Lisa Hamlyn said the star covered many of the same matters at a sausage sizzle with 55 council staff on Wednesday morning. He spoke about teamwork and communication, the lows of his career and how it had been important to ask for help when he needed it.

“I think it was a huge success,” she said. “I think he uses what he has learned through football to motivate and inspire people, and obviously has a great passion for kids and youth.”