Dorper, goat auction points to grazing shift fostered by exclusion fences

BALONNE MAYOR Richard Marsh has hailed a stud sheep and goat auction as another sign of a shift in the district’s grazing industry, thanks to the spread of exclusion fences.

NSW white dorper and boer goat breeders Rob and Colin Ramsay travelled 10 hours from West Wyalong to offer 53 Amani rams and 48 Dudauman Park bucks for sale at St George on 22 November. All the goats sold, averaging $610, for a top price of $1000. Twenty-two rams sold, averaging $452 and a top price of $1000.

Rob Ramsay said exclusion fencing was changing land use throughout the region and making sheep and goats a viable option, especially as prices had been at record highs for a long time. “St George is the gateway to these vast new areas of grazing, making it the perfect selling location,” he said.

David Owens travelled from Longreach, chasing genetics to improve his goat herd that runs as an adjunct to his merino flock. He bought seven bucks and paid a top price of $1000. “The dog fence has made a big change for the goat industry, obviously the prices are out of control, so lots of people are putting goats and dorpers behind the wire,” David said.

For Jeremy McMillan, goats have been a saviour for his drought-stricken Teelba property. “We put up an exclusion fence and moved a mob of ferals behind the wire and they went from 40 to 400 in three years,” he said. “It’s paying the feed bills for the cows.”

Jeremy is feeding 700 cows that have just calved. He will wean the calves in January, send his breeders to slaughter and try to hold his dorpers and goats through the dry. The mayor said there had been extensive private investment in exclusion fencing and council was helping close the gaps and pest-access corridors.

“We’ve seen an opportunity and we’ve grabbed it for our region,” Richard said. “The council is offering financial support for landholders who have been unable to fence their properties so far and that will see sheep numbers jump by 100,000.”

Thallon grazier Mick Hetherington, who bought dorper rams at the sale, was initially sceptical of exclusion fencing but, after seeing it work for his neighbour, he fenced his property last year. “Every fence that goes up is going to help, because it’s another barrier for the dogs, so I think it’s a good initiative,” he said. “Good for the region. Good for the town.”

GDL agent Anthony Hyland agreed the fences would result in more profitability for graziers and cement St George as a selling centre. “Cattle still have their place in the district,” he said. “But a lot of our clients are looking at paddocks that can’t sustain their cattle numbers, yet could get a mob of sheep or goats through a full season and generate the same income, if not more.”

For the Ramsays, the St George sale was a risk due to the drought. Rob said he wasn’t disappointed about taking more than half of his rams home and has committed to holding another sale in April next year. “This is a very promising market and we’re excited by it,” he said. “We want to position ourselves so that we’re here for the long term.”

SALLY RIGNEY