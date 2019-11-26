$490 in five days for smokes, grog and groceries

AN UNEMPLOYED plasterer bought cigarettes, booze and groceries totalling a little more than $490 with a bankcard he claimed he found on the ground. Aidan Quinn Stewart has promised to repay the money to Suncorp bank after being sentenced to 18 months’ probation for 11 counts of fraud.

The November magistrates court session heard there had been 25 fraudulent transactions between 2 and 9 September with the card belonging to Wyandra grazier Tricia Agar. Starting with a $27.35 purchase of cigarettes at Webby’s roadhouse at 7.08pm on 2 September, Stewart racked up $491.40 on the card, police prosecutor Caroline Boodnikoff told the court.

Aboriginal legal service lawyer Paul Metcalf said his instructions were Stewart, 21, found the card on the ground and began using it. He was willing to pay restitution for the full amount. The lawyer said the defendant did a plastering apprenticeship for three years after completing high school, but was unemployed. “He does have a job lined up, more like a trial, on a property out of town,” Metcalf said. “If the trial is successful he will have future work doing that.”

Probation and parole officer Jude Humphrey told the court Stewart was issued with a formal warning for failing to comply with probation for another offence, but was back on track.

Sentencing the defendant to 18 months’ probation, magistrate Jim Blanch said he risked a prison sentence if he breached the probation or committed other offences involving dishonesty. “People are sick and tired of people like you dealing with their property and taking money from them,” he said. “I’m sure you would not like it if that happened to you, if you lost your card on the street.” Restitution of $491.40 to Suncorp was referred to Sper for collection and the conviction was recorded.