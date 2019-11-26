Augathella turn-in could cost more than $10m, says progress association

THE PROGRESS association’s campaign for an upgrade to a highway intersection on the edge of town has hit state parliament. Warrego MP Ann Leahy tabled a petition with 257 signatures on Tuesday, calling for a five-lane interchange at the corner of the Landsborough highway and Main street.

Progress association president Michael McKellar said he was not aware of any accidents yet at the junction, with a service station on the town side, but it was only a matter of time. ““It’s a national highway with heavy haulage up down that highway all the time and there are no turning lanes to come into town,” he said. “There are close calls there every other week, particularly if you’ve got a vehicle that makes a last-minute decision to turn into town and you’ve got a truck. Because it’s a 100kmh road, there’s no time for anyone to slow down and nowhere for them to go.”

Michael said trucking groups shared his group’s concerns and they’d lobbied the main roads department, Ann Leahy and federal Maranoa MP David Littleproud. “The issue is the cost of it,” he said. “It’s a pretty big project and we’ve had two quotes of $3.5 million and $10.3m. The distance from the intersection to the Warrego river bridge is not long enough for a turning lane. They would have to do pretty major works.”

Ann said another 122 people had signed an online petition, bringing the total so far to 372. “This is a huge response from the people of Augathella, a community with 250 households,” she said in a press release. “Under the parliament rules the minister for transport and main roads now has to respond to this petition and the response should be received in about 30 days.”

She said the LNP’s shadow minister had inspected the intersection and she invited the state Labor minister to do the same. “I will continue to fight for these people who live and visit Augathella, as they have the best local knowledge of the safety risks associated with the intersection,” Ann said.