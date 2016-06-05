Subscription Plans

Include your postal address if subscribing to the delivered newspaper.

Latest Edition
$2 AUD

Five days' access, including the latest edition and archives

Sign Up
Unlimited Digital
$2 AUD

Billed monthly, $2 per week. Unlimited digital access on your devices.

Sign Up
Unlimited Digital + Newspaper
$3 AUD

Billed monthly, $3 per week. Unlimited digital access+ posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address. Paid annually in advance.

Sign Up

WATCHMAN ABROAD

Outside its core area of SWQ, Warrego Watchman is available by subscription above and at select newsagencies.

TOOWOOMBA

Central City News, 251 Margaret St

Nextra Wilsonton News

Clifford Gardens Newsagency

Dalby Newsagency

Millmerran Newsagency

Tambo Foodworks

Blackall Newsagency